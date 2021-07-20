RI man who lured MI teen from home sentenced to serve prison time

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD) — A 45-year-old Rhode Island man who sexually assaulted a West Michigan teen after luring her away from her home has been sentenced to serve time in prison.

Charles Morancey was sentenced Tuesday to serve 11 years and two months in prison followed by 20 years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a release. He was also ordered to pay $5,000.

Morancey pled guilty in November of 2019 to travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct and receipt of child pornography.

In July of 2019, Morancey befriended a teenager from Hopkins, 15 at the time, and had conversations with her online. He helped her run away from home on Aug. 2 of 2019, and drove her to Rhode Island.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Morancey engaged in sexual activity with the teenager multiple times in Rhode Island.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Department was able to track the teenager down using an emergency search warrant on her Instagram account on Aug. 6 of 2019. Police in Rhode Island were alerted and arrested Morancey.