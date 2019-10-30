Retired Allegan County Sheriff’s K-9 has died

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — A retired K-9 officer who worked with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office has died.
K-9 Etto died on Tuesday. He was 10-years-old.
Etto joined the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office in 2011 when he was 2 years old. He was partnered with Deputy David Holmes. In 2018, both Holmes and Etto retired, according to a Facebook post.
“As with all our K9’s, they become a part of their handler’s family; our thoughts and prayers are with the Holmes’ family during this time,” the post reads.