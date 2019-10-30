Retired Allegan County Sheriff’s K-9 has died

A collage of K-9 Etto and his handler, retired Deputy David Holmes. Courtesy of Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — A retired K-9 officer who worked with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office has died.

K-9 Etto died on Tuesday. He was 10-years-old.

Etto joined the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office in 2011 when he was 2 years old. He was partnered with Deputy David Holmes. In 2018, both Holmes and Etto retired, according to a Facebook post.

It is with great sadness to share with all of you that one of our retired K9’s, Etto, passed away on Tuesday, October… Posted by Allegan County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, October 30, 2019

“As with all our K9’s, they become a part of their handler’s family; our thoughts and prayers are with the Holmes’ family during this time,” the post reads.