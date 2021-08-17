Report: Tree trimmer killed in fall in Douglas

DOUGLAS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a tree trimmer was killed Monday when a boom broke, causing him to fall at least 40 feet, the Holland Sentinel reports.

It happened at a home on Wildwood Lane off Center Street in Douglas around 1:50 p.m., the Sentinel said.

The man was in the bucket of a boom truck trimming trees, the Douglas Police Department told the Sentinel, when the boom arm broke as the result of a mechanical failure. The bucket fell onto the cement below. The man died at the scene.

The name of the man has not been released by police, but the Sentinel reported he was a 50-year-old from the Holland area who owned Holland-based Watkin Tree Pro.

The Michigan Occupational Health and Safety Administration is investigating the death.