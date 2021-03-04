Report: Bench warrant issued after Holland restaurant owner ignored state shutdown

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A judge on Thursday issued a bench warrant for the owner of a Holland restaurant that didn’t close during a state-mandated shutdown, the Holland Sentinel reports.

A judge said Marlena Pavlos-Hackney should be jailed until she shuts down her restaurant, Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria on Lincoln Avenue near US-31, according to the Sentinel.

The state suspended her food establishment license in January because she had not abided by the dine-in ban implemented during the recent coronavirus surge, with state officials also saying she wasn’t requiring masks or social distancing.

The Sentinel reports that prosecutors added that someone who ate at Marlena’s while the license was suspended tested positive for COVID-19.

While the judge noted that it’s impossible to prove where the person caught the virus, she also noted the connection is concerning and that, regardless, Marlena’s should have been closed because its license was suspended.