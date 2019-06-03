Recount: Saugatuck school bond fails by 3 votes

Allegan County

by: 24 Hour News 8 web staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic voting generic I voted sticker generic election generic vote_197113

SAUGATUCK, Mich. (WOOD) — A recount Monday confirmed that Saugatuck Public School’s May bond request failed by a narrow margin.

The recount came up with the same numbers that were initially recorded: 1,044 no votes and 1,041 yes votes.

Allegan County Clerk Bob Genetski told 24 Hour News 8 that the Board of Canvassers started recounting around 10:15 a.m. at the Allegan District Library and wrapped up around 2:30 p.m. Ballots from precincts in Saugatuck, Douglas, Saugatuck Township and Laketown Township were recounted.

The school district was asking for nearly $40 million to fund renovations and remodels to schools and add three buses.

It’s not yet known whether the district will but the bond before voters again.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

24 Hour News 8 Links