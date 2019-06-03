Allegan County

Recount: Saugatuck school bond fails by 3 votes

By:

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 05:06 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 05:07 PM EDT

SAUGATUCK, Mich. (WOOD) — A recount Monday confirmed that Saugatuck Public School's May bond request failed by a narrow margin.

The recount came up with the same numbers that were initially recorded: 1,044 no votes and 1,041 yes votes.

Allegan County Clerk Bob Genetski told 24 Hour News 8 that the Board of Canvassers started recounting around 10:15 a.m. at the Allegan District Library and wrapped up around 2:30 p.m. Ballots from precincts in Saugatuck, Douglas, Saugatuck Township and Laketown Township were recounted.

The school district was asking for nearly $40 million to fund renovations and remodels to schools and add three buses.

It's not yet known whether the district will but the bond before voters again.

