Recount: Saugatuck school bond fails by 3 votes

SAUGATUCK, Mich. (WOOD) — A recount Monday confirmed that Saugatuck Public School's May bond request failed by a narrow margin.

The recount came up with the same numbers that were initially recorded: 1,044 no votes and 1,041 yes votes.

Allegan County Clerk Bob Genetski told 24 Hour News 8 that the Board of Canvassers started recounting around 10:15 a.m. at the Allegan District Library and wrapped up around 2:30 p.m. Ballots from precincts in Saugatuck, Douglas, Saugatuck Township and Laketown Township were recounted.

The school district was asking for nearly $40 million to fund renovations and remodels to schools and add three buses.

It's not yet known whether the district will but the bond before voters again.