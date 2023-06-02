SAUGATUCK, Mich. (WOOD) — Pride festivals are already underway in West Michigan, with one local event booking a popular reality TV show band as its headliner.

Tom Sandoval and The Most Extras will headline Saturday afternoon at Beery Field in Douglas for Pride in the Park.

“I pulled some of my strings with the agents that I still keep in contact with and we were able to book this amazing band that is gaining popularity by the day,” Jim Bailey with Community Pride MI said.

Sandoval fell under scrutiny after an affair was revealed on the popular Bravo TV show “Vanderpump Rules.”

In addition to free, live music, the Saugatuck-Douglas festival includes discussions on the banning of LGBTQ+ books and drag bowling.

“It gives an opportunity for people a day and a weekend really to express themselves, to be together and to be with people who are allies and supporters,” said Randy Walker with Community Pride MI.

There are more than two dozen Pride events planned around West Michigan. Three Rivers will celebrate its inaugural event on June 24. Grand Rapids’ popular parade is set to kick off June 16 at 7:30. For a list of planned events around the region, click here.