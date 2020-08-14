Rabies-positive bat found in Allegan County

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — A bat in Allegan County has tested positive for rabies, according to health officials.

Rabies is a deadly virus found in the saliva of infected animals. It’s usually spread by bite or scratch. The majority of reported cases are in wild animals including bats, foxes, raccoons and skunks, according to the state.

The Allegan County Health Department is urging residents to stay away from wild animals.

If you or your pet are bit, the health department recommends you wash the affected area with soap and water and immediately seek medical or veterinary attention. Report animal bites by calling 911.

