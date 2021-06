LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed in a fire in the area of Pullman earlier this week.

The fire broke out around 11 a.m. Monday at a home on 111th Avenue near 54th Street in Lee Township.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said the fire was believed to have been started by an electrical problem.

Authorities have so far not released the name or age of the man killed.