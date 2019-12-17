Public defends, questions Fennville commissioner

FENNVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — The overwhelming majority of those who spoke during Monday’s commission meeting in Fennville defended its newest member.

“We all have skeletons, but he’s trying every day to make his life better,” one attendee said during public comment.

The packed room of roughly 50 people were there to hear from Morgan Bolles, who attended his first meeting in a commissioner capacity after facing questions about his criminal past and affiliation with the Proud Boys.

A packed room during the Fennville City Commission meeting. (Dec. 16, 2019)

“They are pro-freedom, maximum freedom, limited government,” Bolles said after being questioned directly during public comment. “They want the veneration of the housewife. That’s not a demand for them to stay at home, but the ones who do want to stay at home, we should praise them for raising our children. Not going to a babysitter or anything like that. They’re anti-racist and they want to promote entrepreneurship. Those are the reasons why I keep them in my company.”

Monday was the first time Bolles publicly addressed controversy surrounding his appointment to the board.

A few of the 18 people who spoke during public comment voiced concern about the attention Bolles’ past means for Fennville, while others pointed to frustration being rooted in the commission’s appointment process.

A Fennville City Commission meeting that comes after controversy surrounding a new board member. (Dec. 12, 2019)

The city attorney later pointed out the commission did not have any authority to remove Bolles because he was voted on as an appointment.

Any effort to remove him could not come until at least a year into his current term, according to the attorney.

“I’ve been striving to become a better person every day for the past few years, not only for myself, for my wife and my family,” Bolles said in part after public comment ended while pointing to the media attention he’s gotten this month. “Parts of my past that have not been talked about are my six years in the military, my deployment to Iraq and until today, (my role) with the local VFW.”

News 8 tried talking to Bolles after the meeting ended. He declined.