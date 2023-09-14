ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — The Allegan County prosecutor says she will file a challenge to the $10,000 bond set for a man accused of striking a deputy, causing him to lose consciousness.

Attorney Magistrate Daniel Norbeck set the bond for Christopher Gerou at arraignment Wednesday afternoon, acknowledging the seriousness of the allegations against Gerou but saying it has been nearly a decade since his last conviction. Allegan County Prosecutor Myrene Koch, who had asked for a $100,000 bond, said in court that was because Gerou spent much of the last decade in prison.

Koch told News 8 she “strongly disagrees” with the $10,000 bond. She said she would file a motion for a judicial review of the magistrate’s decision. That could happen as early as Thursday.

Gerou, 35, of Dorr, is charged with five felonies, the most serious of which is attempted murder. Authorities say that on Monday night, they were called to his neighborhood on a reckless driving report. Gerou failed a field sobriety test and refused a breath test, a court document shows. When an Allegan County sheriff’s deputy tried to arrest him, he struck the deputy, causing him to lose consciousness, the document says. A Michigan State Police trooper on the scene ultimately arrested Gerou.

The deputy suffered a fractured skull and brain bleed. He remained in the hospital Wednesday, though the sheriff said his condition was improving.

At arraignment, Koch emphasized the severity of the deputy’s injuries and said Gerou was a flight risk. Gerou disagreed.

“That is not true,” he said.

“I’ve always helped everyone. I’ve always…” he continued before the magistrate interrupted him.