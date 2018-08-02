Private airstrip expansion goes to voters Tuesday Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The current airstrip in Leighton Township that would be expanded if voters approve a proposal on Tuesday. (Aug. 2, 2018) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A sign urges Leighton Township residents to vote against an airstrip proposal. (Aug. 2, 2018) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A sign urges Leighton Township residents to approve the expansion of a private airstrip. (Aug. 2, 2018) [ + - ] Video

LEIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Though he previously got township approval, voters will ultimately decide if a property owner can create a new airstrip in rural Allegan County.

Property owner Clark Galloway and Leighton Township Supervisor Steve Deer first proposed the development nearly three years ago on land where an airstrip already exists. Deer did not take part in township board votes that ultimately approved the development.

"We purchased the existing airstrip with a goal of moving the current airstrip away from the most affected neighbors," Galloway told 24 Hour News 8 Thursday afternoon. "Make it longer, make it wider, make it safer."

But the plan has been contested by other residents. Opposition signatures were collected, putting the issue on the ballot. The question voters will see Tuesday reads:

"Shall Leighton Township Ordinance No. 2017-10-01 adopted on October 18, 2017, which rezoned property at 675 145th Avenue (Permanent Parcel No. 03-13-009-013-00 and a part of Permanent Parcel No. 03-13-009-013-20) to a Planned Development allowing development of a private airplane airstrip and four home sites as requested by Galloway Landings, LLC be approved?”

>>PDF: Resolution approving airstrip

The current airstrip sits directly behind a hanger off of 145th Avenue near 7th Street. It runs 1,800 feet and is 60 feet wide, according to information on Galloway's development website. Galloway wants to create a replacement strip set farther south on the property, running at a diagonal for 2,300 feet. The new strip would also be wider at 100 feet.

>>PDF: Galloway Landings Aviation Planning Report

Galloway said a study found the changes would have no adverse effects on the area, but opponents argue the new airstrip would mean more air traffic and noise.

Mark Ouwinga is one of the residents who oversees the airstrip opposition Facebook page. In a statement provided to 24 Hour News 8, he cited concerns about the proximity of the strip to surrounding homes and said restrictions on the types and number of aircraft using it would be impossible to enforce.

He said Deer owns an adjacent property and would get access to the runway, which is why he's backing the project.

"Zoning is supposed to protect property owners from this kind of nuisances being created," Ouwinga concluded. "(The proposed strip) benefits only the developer and Steve Deer at the expense of the neighbors."

Galloway will host an open house from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday to answer township residents' questions about the proposal. It will be held at the property in question, 676 145th Ave.

He said if the measure is not approved by residents, he will continue to use the existing airstrip.

"I'm going to be a neighbor amongst these people, and some are going to be for me, some are against me. But this issue will settle down and we'll do our best to be excellent neighbors with each other," Galloway said.

Ouwinga's full statement: