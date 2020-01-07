Postal worker killed in fiery crash ID’d

The scene one day after a fiery car crash along 10th Street in Gun Plain Township that left U.S. Postal worker Sheila Rackley dead. (Jan. 7, 2019)

GUN PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Allegan County authorities are looking into whether drowsy driving may have caused a crash north of Plainwell that killed a mail carrier.

Authorities on Tuesday identified the woman killed as Sheila Gay Rackley, 55, of the Martin area. She worked at the U.S. Postal Office in Plainwell.

“Our thoughts and our deepest sympathy go out to her family and friends, including the people she worked with at the postal service,” the U.S. Postal Service said in a Tuesday statement.

On Monday afternoon, a pickup truck crashed into the back of her mail truck while she was stopped at a mailbox on 10th Street near Carrie Avenue in Gun Plain Township. The mail truck slid into a ditch and caught fire. Rackley couldn’t escape. She died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup wasn’t hurt. The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office didn’t release his name pending a decision from the county prosecutor on whether he will face charges.