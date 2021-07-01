Popular Saugatuck restaurant The Butler being sold

SAUGATUCK, Mich. (WOOD) — Saugatuck staple The Butler is getting a new owner.

The RedWater Collection announced Thursday that it had signed an agreement to buy The Butler.

The Butler has stood along the Kalamazoo Lake waterfront for about 60 years and has been family-owned all that time. RedWater says little will change with the takeover — staff will keep their jobs and so will key leaders.

“This is an exciting and emotional time for our family!” current restaurant co-owner Vicki Phelps said in a statement. “We are sad to part ways with the ownership of this restaurant that has been such an integral part of our lives for many, many years, but we are pleased to announce RedWater as the new owners of this historic establishment.”

Co-owner Stephen Phelps added in a statement that his family was “confident that RedWtaer will maintain The Butler’s reputation and take great care of our guests and team” while at the same time moving the restaurant forward.

RedWater already owns other popular West Michigan establishments including Boatwerks, Gravity Taphouse and Grille and RedRock Grille as well as several golf clubs. The Butler will be its tenth restaurant.

“We are thrilled to grow our group yet again with the addition of another well-established, locally owned restaurant built on the same core values as our own,” RedWater chief operating officer Craig Smith stated. “The Butler is truly an institution in the Saugatuck community, and we look forward to getting to know The Butler team and guests!”