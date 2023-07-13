An undated photo of Logan Bieber, courtesy of the Otsego Police Department.

OTSEGO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for a man missing out of Otsego Thursday afternoon.

A woman told an Allegan County sheriff’s deputy that her husband, Logan Bieber, left a goodbye note then left on foot around 10 a.m. Thursday. He was last seen in the area of Jewell Street near Court Street in Otsego, according to the Otsego Police Department.

Bieber is described as a 29-year-old white man with a brown beard and a balding head, according to police. He was wearing green basketball shorts, a green t-shirt and grey Nike shoes. He left his cellphone and vehicle at home, officers said.

The Allegan County Dive Team, deputies and a drone operator searched the area in and around the Kalamazoo River but did not find Bieber.

The Otsego Police Department is asking anyone with information to call the Allegan County Dispatch Center at 269.673.3899.