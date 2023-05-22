OTSEGO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find an Otsego woman who went missing Sunday night.

Emma Mendoza, 35, was last seen around 10 p.m. Sunday when she left her home, saying she was going to a convenience store. She never came home and has not answered her phone. Her car was later found in South Haven in the area of Phoenix and Broadway streets downtown.

An undated courtesy photo of Emma Mendoza.

Family said Mendoza was recently acting unusually and may be confused or disoriented. Police said they do not suspect found play.

Mendoza is described as a white woman standing about 5-foot-3 and weighing around 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink or purple sweatshirt and purple overalls.

Anyone with information about where she may be is asked to call Otsego Police Department Detective Aaron Lalone at 269.692.6111.