LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for a runaway teenager in the Allegan County area.

Raven McBride, 16, was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 21, Michigan State Police said in a Sunday release. It said she told her family she was taking the dogs outside.

She was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans and a long-sleeve black shirt. She stands at 5’03”, weighs around 175 pounds, has bright red hair and brown eyes.

MSP does not have any leads on where she is, but troopers believe she might be with someone she knows.

Anyone with information on her location should call MSP at 269.792.2213 or 911.