Police asking for help finding Plainwell man missing since October

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a missing 63-year-old Plainwell man.

Joseph Thompson was last seen in October. Officials said that his gray 2007 GMC Canyon was found Friday at a store in the Plainwell area.

Thompson is described as white, male, 5’11”, 185 pounds and primarily wears glasses. Police said he has some past medical history and is considered at risk due to those conditions.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Lt. Mike Brown at 269.673.0500 ext. 4592 or the Allegan County Silent Observer at 800.554.3633.