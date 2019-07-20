Police look for man who was swimming in Green Lake

Allegan County
A photo of authorities searching for missing man at Green Lake in Allegan County. (July 20, 2019)

LEIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a 58-year-old man in Allegan County.

Dispatchers were called around 2:10 p.m. Saturday.

Witnesses told deputies the man was swimming in Green Lake in Leighton Township.

Authorities say they started to search for him but were forced to stop due to the storm. The search should start again when the rain stops, police say.

A photo of when dive teams were searching for missing man in Green Lake. (July 20, 2019)
Authorities say their search is a rescue mission.  

Many law enforcement agencies are assisting in the search, including Wayland Police Department, Kent County Sheriff’s Office and Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.

