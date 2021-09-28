Police investigating what sickened Wayland HS students at dance

WAYLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating what may have caused several students to become sick at the Wayland High School homecoming dance.

The dance happened Sept 25. Officers who were there noticed some children becoming sick, mostly with nausea, Wayland Police Department Chief Mark Garnsey told News 8 Tuesday.

The officers took samples from food and drink to see if they were the cause, but results of tests were not back as of Tuesday.

Garnsey said his department is taking the situation very seriously. Police are going through social media posts to see if there are any leads.

They are also asking any parents whose children became sick to reach out to the police department, which can be reached at 269.673.3899.