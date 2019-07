A plane ran off the runway at the Plainwell Municipal Airport on July 14, 2019. (Courtesy Christopher Forth)

GUN PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — No one was injured when a small plane ran off the runway at the Plainwell Municipal Airport Sunday.

It happened just before 3 p.m. at the airport north of Plainwell. The Gun Plain Fire Department says the pilot, who was on his first solo flight, simply misjudged the runway while coming in to land.

The pilot was the only person in the plane and was not hurt.