Plainwell woman sentenced in child porn case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Plainwell woman is headed to a state prison on child pornography charges.

Allie Teed was sentenced Monday to between three and 30 years in prison for child sexually abusive activity and between 13 months and seven years for using a computer to commit a crime. She received credit for one day served. The sentences will be served at the same time.

Teed was arrested in April after local authorities got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about child porn being uploaded to the internet.

She pleaded guilty to two criminal counts in October; others were dismissed under the terms of a plea agreement.

