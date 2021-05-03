Plainwell woman arrested on child porn charges

PLAINWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — A Plainwell woman faces criminal charges after police found child pornography on her computer.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said it was tipped off in February by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about child porn being uploaded to the internet.

That led them to Allie May Teed, 27. After they raided her home and took her electronic devices, she was arrested April 15.

She was arraigned Thursday on four counts of possession of child sexually abusive material, four counts of distribution and four counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Michigan State Police have resources online to help parents talk to their kids about internet safety.