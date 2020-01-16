Plainwell schools to begin random drug testing

PLAINWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — The window for random drug testing of students at Plainwell Community Schools who are in extracurricular activities is set to begin Monday, the district says.

The test would look for nicotine, THC, opioids, cocaine and methamphetamine. Students would be subject randomly anytime during the trimester.

Discussion in the community about the idea started in November. The proposed idea stated that students would lose 25% of playing time for the season if the test is positive for drugs, but students would still be able to practice with the team.

During a board meeting in November, parents had mixed feelings about the plan. They were grateful that the school wanted to take action on the issue, but many believed random drug testing is not the answer.