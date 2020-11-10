Plainwell police look for missing man with autism

PLAINWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for a Plainwell man who is considered missing and vulnerable.

Peter Snow, 36, is described as a white man standing about 5-foot-8 and weighing around 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Snow was reported missing Saturday afternoon. His family said they had not spoken to him since Nov. 2.

The Plainwell Department of Public Safety says he has a form of autism that causes processing issues, which is why he’s considered a missing vulnerable adult.

Anyone with information about where he may be is asked to call Plainwell police at 269.685.9585.