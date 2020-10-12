Plainwell offers reward for info on water tower graffiti

PLAINWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — Plainwell authorities are offering a $1,000 reward for information about graffiti sprayed on two water towers.

Police say the first incident was on Sept. 30 at Allegan Street. The second incident happened at the water tower at Lincoln Parkway on Oct. 3.

Officials say the graffiti was removed from the towers on Wednesday. But the water tower on Allegan Street was sprayed again that evening.

Authorities say the reward is for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Plainwell Department of Public Safety at 269.685.9858 or Silent Observer at 855.745.3686.