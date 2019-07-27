Plainwell native helps U.S. to swimming world record

The U.S. team from left, Caeleb Dressel, Zach Apple, Mallory Comerford, and Simone Manuel stand on the podium to receive their gold medal in the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Saturday, July 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

WANGJU, South Korea (WOOD) — Plainwell native Mallory Comerford helped the United States to set a world record time at the World Swimming Championships in South Korea on Saturday.

Comerford was a part of the 4X100 mixed freestyle relay final.

The team of Comerford, Caleb Dressel, Zach Apple and Simone Manuel topped the record they set during the 2017 world title.

They combined to swim a time of three minutes and 19.40 seconds. The record was 3-19-60. Comerford swam the third leg of the race.

An undated photo of Mallory Comerford swimming in West Michigan.

Dressel also had an incredible night.

For the second time in his career, he won three golds in one night. He had that win in the relay, but he also won in the 50 free as well as the 100-meter fly. He set the world record in that event.

The 22-year-old won seven golds at the World Championships in 2017.

Female swimmers Regan Smith and Katie Ledecky also won gold for the U.S.