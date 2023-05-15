A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

PLAINWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — A Plainwell man was arrested and charged last week in a child porn case.

According to the Michigan State Police, 45-year-old Anthony Lee Moore of Plainwell was arrested and charged with aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, distributing child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime on Thursday.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, seven years for distributing child sexually abusive material and 10 years for using a computer to commit a crime.

These charges stem from an undercover investigation that found that Moore had been downloading and viewing child porn.

MSP is encouraging parents to speak to their children about using the internet safely. For resources visit the NCMEC website and MSP ICAC Task Force website.

Anyone with information about possible child sexual exploitation is asked to report it to the CyberTipLine.