PLAINWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — A Plainwell 10-year-old is one step closer to being named the “hair honcho” thanks to his mullet.

Emmett Haire has made it into the top 25 in the kids’ division of the USA Mullet Championships. He is currently in 19th place with just over a day left of voting.

News 8 spoke to Emmett last month to learn why he decided to grow his hair and hear about the charity he would be supporting during the competition.

Emmett said it’s taken him nearly 20 months to grow out his hair to its current state.

Emmett’s charity is Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors, which builds homes for veterans when they return from service. Emmett’s father is currently serving in the Air Force and serves as Emmett’s inspiration for competing.

Voting for the final round ends Friday, with the top three vote-getters heading to the grand finale. You can vote for Emmett and keep up with the standings here.