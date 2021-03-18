Plainwell-area Walmart closed for cleaning after COVID-19 cases

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

OTSEGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Otsego-Plainwell Walmart is closed for a couple of days while it undergoes a deep cleaning amid a coronavirus outbreak.

A worker confirmed to News 8 that the store along M-89 west of US-131 was closed. It is expected to reopen Saturday.

Store management declined to provide further details and would not say how many cases were involved, directing News 8 to Walmart’s corporate media relations.

A Thursday evening request for information from Walmart was not immediately returned.