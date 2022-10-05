Crews on Morrell Street near E. Allegan Street in Otsego after a fire that destroyed a home on Oct. 5, 2022.

OTSEGO, Mich. (WOOD) — Two dogs were killed in a fire that destroyed a house in Otsego Wednesday morning.

The Otsego Fire Department said it was called to the fire on Morrell Street near E. Allegan Street around 7:40 a.m. When crews arrived, they saw flames coming from the front of the two-story house.

Crews on Morrell Street near E. Allegan Street in Otsego after a fire that destroyed a home on Oct. 5, 2022.

Crews pulled three dogs from the house. They tried to revive two of them but they died. One lived. No people were injured.

The house is a total loss.

The homeowners suspected the fire began with a faulty space heater but crews are still conducting an investigation to determine the official cause.

Southbound E. Allegan Street/M-89 was closed between Franklin Street and Morrell while crews fought the fire.