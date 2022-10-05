OTSEGO, Mich. (WOOD) — Two dogs were killed in a fire that destroyed a house in Otsego Wednesday morning.
The Otsego Fire Department said it was called to the fire on Morrell Street near E. Allegan Street around 7:40 a.m. When crews arrived, they saw flames coming from the front of the two-story house.
Crews pulled three dogs from the house. They tried to revive two of them but they died. One lived. No people were injured.
The house is a total loss.
The homeowners suspected the fire began with a faulty space heater but crews are still conducting an investigation to determine the official cause.
Southbound E. Allegan Street/M-89 was closed between Franklin Street and Morrell while crews fought the fire.