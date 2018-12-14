Pertussis stops Holland Christian basketball games

Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved A gram-stained photomicrograph depicts numbers of Bordetella pertussis bacteria, which is the etiologic pathogen for pertussis, also known as whooping cough. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

A gram-stained photomicrograph depicts numbers of Bordetella pertussis bacteria, which is the etiologic pathogen for pertussis, also known as whooping cough. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland Christian High School has called off some basketball games because of a couple of cases of whooping cough among its students.

The school was supposed to play Grand Rapids Christian Thursday and Friday.

The Allegan County Health Department says more than one student at Holland Christian High School has been diagnosed with pertussis, more commonly referred to as whooping cough.

Health officials urged families to make sure their kids are up to date on their vaccinations and to keep them home if they start showing symptoms.

People with pertussis, which is caused by a bacteria, may first have cold-like symptoms including a runny nose, fever and cough. That cough can then get more serious and develop into coughing spells, leading to the distinctive "whoop" inhalation afterward.

Whooping cough can be deadly in babies, who aren't fully immunized until they get their fifth vaccination at age 4 or 5. Older children and adults partially protected by the vaccine may suffer a milder cases, but they can still spread it.

Ionia County says it has seen several recent cases of pertussis in babies. Kent County has also seen some cases, but no more than usual.

