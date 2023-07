SAUGATUCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was killed when a lawnmower rolled over near Saugatuck, firefighters say.

It happened Monday afternoon along Blue Star Highway north of 126th Avenue in Saugatuck Township.

Saugatuck Fire Department Chief Greg Janik confirmed to News 8 that a lawnmower rolled over on an embankment and the crash was fatal.

The name of the person killed has not been released.