Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Allegan County

OTSEGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person is suffering from serious injuries after being hit by a car in Otsego Township Sunday morning.

Investigators say it happened around 1 a.m. Sunday near 13th Street and 102nd Avenue.

Deputies say the driver was heading westbound on 102nd. The driver told police he noticed a small light on the north side of the road and assumed that it was coming from a walking pedestrian.

The driver moved over to the eastbound lane to give the pedestrian room, but hit the pedestrian who was crossing the road in front of the vehicle.

The 21-year-old victim from Plainwell was sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police found a phone with headphones plugged into it was near the victim.

Authorities say they do not believe alcohol or speed were factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.