Pedestrian, 90, killed in Allegan Co. crash

MANLIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a 90-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Allegan County Thursday.

It happened around 2:40 p.m. on 56th Street north of 128th Avenue in Manlius Township, near Fennville.

Michigan State Police said the 90-year-old Fennville pedestrian was struck by a northbound vehicle on 56th Street while walking across the street. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle was driven by a 28-year-old Fennville-area resident, according to state police.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

