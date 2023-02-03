ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — An organization in Allegan County is looking to keep people fed by collecting jars of peanut butter.

The Allegan County Food Pantry Collaborative is hosting a peanut butter drive this month. The group’s goal to distribute jars to at least 5,000 people in the community.

If you want to donate, you can drop of jars at local drop sites across the county.

Amanda Chappell Communications and Development Coordinator, Allegan Co. Community Foundation, said the food pantry focused on peanut butter because not only was it one of the main needs of local pantries, but also a great source of protein, especially for people who may not eat meat.

“The goal of all of these drives and the goal of the food pantry collaborative is to bring all of these pantries in our county together, so that they can maximize their resources and we can all work together to effectively address the hunger situation and need in Allegan County,” said Chappell.

She said food insecurity is one of Allegan County’s biggest concerns.

“Before the collaborative, the food pantries were all kind of trying to use the same resources and there was a lot of overlap and so through this, we can put our dollars and our efforts to kind of help them maximize their resources and more effectively serve their clients, which will hopefully in turn, bring that need for food down,” said Chappell.

The Peanut Butter Drive runs until Feb. 28. For more information or to donate, visit the Allegan County Community Foundation website.