PLAINWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators believe a fire at an elementary school in Plainwell was intentionally set.

The Plainwell Department of Public Safety said around 8 p.m. Wednesday it received a report of a fire at Gilkey Elementary School, located at 707 S. Woodhams Street.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they found a fire in one of the rooms and were able to put it out quickly. PDPS said damage was contained to “one small area of the school.”

Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set, but PDPS did not say the cause.

No suspect information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call PDPS at 269.685.9858 or Silent Observer at 1.855.SILENT.0.