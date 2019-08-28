PD seeks attempted robbery suspect at Plainwell gas station

Surveillance image of the suspect in connection to an attempted robbery in Plainwell Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. (Plainwell Department of Public Safety)

PLAINWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection to an attempted robbery in Allegan County.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. Monday at the Marathon Gas Station located at 665 Allegan Street near US-131 in Plainwell.

The Plainwell Department of Public Safety said a man got into the store after smashing the glass door in with a large rock. He ran away after he noticed an employee in the back office.

Police said the suspect clearly did not realize the gas station was open and the door was unlocked.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Plainwell Department of Public Safety at 269.685.9858 or Silent Observer at 855.745.3686.