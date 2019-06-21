Paws with a Cause to celebrate 40th anniversary

WAYLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Paws with a Cause will celebrate its 40th year of enhancing the quality of life for people with disabilities through trained assistance dogs Saturday.

Paws with a Cause trains service dogs for people with physical disabilities, seizure response, hearing loss, and children with autism. The organization has placed thousands of assistance dogs with clients, who have all different needs across the United States.

“We’re very proud as an organization to have served people with disabilities for 40 years with our custom trained assistance dogs that literally can be lifesaving,” said Deb Davis, Paws with a Cause Community Outreach Manager.

Visitors will get the chance to learn all about Paws with a Cause at the open house. There will be a tour of the facilities given, including the training department where dogs learn dozens of tasks.

PAWS dogs and trainers will be at the open house to show off some of their skills. Anyone who attends the open house will also have the chance to get to know the PAWS department, learn how to get involved with the work it does and see what Paws with a Cause has in store for the future.

The open house is free and open to the public. It will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at PAWS National Headquarters in Wayland.

