WAYLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan dog lovers are invited to help raise the next generation of assistance dogs to help people with disabilities live more independent lives.

Paws with a Cause is looking for volunteer puppy raisers. Paws provides training and support to volunteers who open their home and help puppies develop the skills they need to become an assistance dog. There is also an opportunity to house adult dogs that are part of the breeding program.

A recruitment open house is set for Thursday, June 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Paws with a Cause headquarters in Wayland for more information.