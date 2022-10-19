HEATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was injured in a crash near Hamilton on Wednesday.

It happened around 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of Lincoln Road and 130th Avenue in Heath Township. A southbound car on Lincoln Road was turning onto 130th Avenue and drove in front of a northbound ban, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

A passenger of one of the vehicles was trapped, the sheriff’s office said. It said he was injured but still conscious and was speaking with first responders. He was airlifted to the hospital after he was extricated.

The road was shut down for a couple hours due to the crash, but has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.