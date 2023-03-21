ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. (WOOD) — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that closed part of US-131 where a 44-year-old man from the Wayland area was seriously injured this morning.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said that it happened at 3:44 a.m. on US-131 near 138th avenue (66-mile marker).

When Deputies arrived, they found an injured driver trapped in a car that had gone off the road.

The investigating team believes the car may have rear-ended another vehicle before going off the road. Officers said it may be a semi or another large vehicle that might not have felt the impact.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the crash to contact Allegan County Central Dispatch (269) 673.3899.

The right lane will be closed Southbound on US-131 between the 67-mile marker and the 66-mile marker while the reconstruction team completes their investigation.