Part of M-40 closed after driver crashed with semi near Allegan

Allegan County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
generic allegan county sheriff's office_1520474615996.jpg.jpg

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A car crashed with a semitruck near Allegan Wednesday.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. on M-40 in Valley Township.

A driver crashed into the semitruck, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The condition of the driver is unknown, the sheriff’s office said. The driver of the semitruck did not report any injuries.

M-40 is closed in both directions from 36th Street to 121st Avenue and is expected to open back up around 12:30 p.m., authorities say.

It is not yet know what caused the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links