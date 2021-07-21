Part of M-40 closed after driver crashed with semi near Allegan

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A car crashed with a semitruck near Allegan Wednesday.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. on M-40 in Valley Township.

A driver crashed into the semitruck, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The condition of the driver is unknown, the sheriff’s office said. The driver of the semitruck did not report any injuries.

M-40 is closed in both directions from 36th Street to 121st Avenue and is expected to open back up around 12:30 p.m., authorities say.

It is not yet know what caused the crash.