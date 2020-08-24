Package delivery vehicle shot at in Allegan Co.; 1 arrested

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a person has been charged after a package delivery vehicle was struck by a bullet in Allegan County.

On Aug. 13, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says the package delivery vehicle was shot as it drove down 44th Street near 118th Avenue in Valley Township, northwest of Allegan.

Days later on Aug. 15, the sheriff’s office was contacted about the shooting and a possible suspect in the case. Authorities then arrested the suspect, Michael Christopher Lloyd who was arraigned in 57th District Court for his involvement in the case.

The sheriff’s office did not say what Lloyd was charged with or provide more information about his involvement in the shooting.