OTSEGO, Mich. (WOOD) — Otsego Public Schools is advising every family in the district to complete the free and reduced lunch application.

For the last two years, all students at Otsego Public Schools were able to get free breakfast and lunch at school thanks to the Universal School Meals Program. This year, the USDA did not renew the waiver so students will have to start paying for meals beginning in the fall, unless they qualify for free or reduced meals, according to a release from the district.

The Free & Reduced Meal application is now open and can be filled out online or by paper. The school district recommends that all families, whether they think they qualify or not, should complete the form.

“My biggest concern this school year is for the families we know rely on free and reduced lunches not being able to get them simply because they did not fill out the free and reduced form,” said Julie Guthrie, Otsego Public Schools food service coordinator.

Each family will only need to complete one application, which should take less than 10 minutes. Every student without an application when the school year starts on August 15 will automatically be considered “full pay,” said Guthrie.

Meal prices are as follows:

Regular price:

Breakfast: $1.40

Elementary Lunch: $2.35

Middle/High School Lunch: $2.55

Reduced Price:

Breakfast: $0.30

Elementary Lunch: $0.40

Middle/High School Lunch: $0.40

Paper applications can be picked up at the administration office, summer meal site locations and each building orientation before school. You can turn them in at those same sites and school offices, which reopen in late July.

You can also fill out an application online at https://otsego.familyportal.cloud/. Register your child, then click BENEFITS to fill out an application.

Families who qualify for free and reduced lunches also get other benefits like discounts on sports participation fees, AP, SAT and ACT testing fees and college application fees.

Call or email Julie Guthrie, Otsego Public Schools food service coordinator at jguthrie@otsegops.org or 269.694.7447.