Otsego opening downtown social district, called ‘DOGS’

OTSEGO, Mich. (WOOD) — People will soon be able to enjoy alcoholic beverages while outside in downtown Otsego.

The Downtown Otsego Gathering Spot, or DOGS, will be located on the northern half of the 100 block of E. Allegan Street, the city said in a Wednesday release.

It will open on Saturday, Dec. 4, the day of the city’s annual Hometown Christmas event. People will be able to drink alcoholic beverages within the bounds of the social district from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

The city says it chose the name DOGS because of the Otsego Public Schools Bulldogs and because of the mascot of Maude’s, a local taphouse that has a permit to sell alcoholic beverages for the social district.

Otsego says it created the social district to draw people downtown and to help local restaurants with labor shortages by creating an outdooring dining option.