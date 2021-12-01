Otsego opening downtown social district, called ‘DOGS’

Allegan County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
generic beer_236172

OTSEGO, Mich. (WOOD) — People will soon be able to enjoy alcoholic beverages while outside in downtown Otsego.

The Downtown Otsego Gathering Spot, or DOGS, will be located on the northern half of the 100 block of E. Allegan Street, the city said in a Wednesday release.

It will open on Saturday, Dec. 4, the day of the city’s annual Hometown Christmas event. People will be able to drink alcoholic beverages within the bounds of the social district from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

The city says it chose the name DOGS because of the Otsego Public Schools Bulldogs and because of the mascot of Maude’s, a local taphouse that has a permit to sell alcoholic beverages for the social district.

Otsego says it created the social district to draw people downtown and to help local restaurants with labor shortages by creating an outdooring dining option.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links