Otsego officer saves teen from Kalamazoo River

OTSEGO, Mich. (WOOD) — A police officer in Otsego saved a teenager who jumped off a bridge and into the Kalamazoo River Sunday evening.

The Otsego Police Department says a runaway 14-year-old child jumped from a moving car. Police say the teen intentionally jumped off the Farmer Street Bridge downtown in an attempt to commit suicide.

Two officers nearby saw the incident and went downriver to try to save the teen. One of the officers was able to safely get the teen out of the moving water by using ropes.

The teen sustained minor injuries, police say.