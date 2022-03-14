Otsego mayor dies of rare disease

An undated courtesy photo of the late Cyndi Trobeck, Mayor of Otsego.

OTSEGO, Mich. (WOOD) — The mayor of Otsego has died after a short battle with a rare and dangerous neurodegenerative illness.

Cyndi Trobeck died Monday morning, the city said in a Facebook post.

“She leaves behind a legacy of friendships, community service and love of Otsego,” the city wrote.

The city said she was the first female mayor of Otsego, elected to the office in 2016. It added she was also involved in the local United Methodist Church, Rotary Club, downtown development authority and other organizations.

“Cyndi left a gigantic imprint on the City of Otsego that will last for years to come,” the Facebook post read. “The City of Otsego is a better place because of Cyndi Trobeck.”

The city said Troback had Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, a rare disease that attacks the brain. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control says it progresses quickly and is always fatal.

Family told News 8 in February that Trobeck first became ill in December, when she started losing her vision. The symptoms worsened to include tremors, high blood pressure and eventually seizures. She was transferred to intensive care in February.