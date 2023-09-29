OTSEGO, Mich. (WOOD) — Otsego Public Schools unveiled its new StoryWalk Friday morning.

A ribbon-cutting was held at Alamo Elementary at a school assembly. The StoryWalk is a series of stands surrounding the playground. Each has one page of a book and an activity for the kids to do between the stands.

The story will be changed with the seasons. The first one was about hiking.

The elementary literacy coach said the walk is a way to get kids outside and combine literacy and nature.

“We tried to make it really interactive,” literacy coach Gina Watson said. “So a lot of the pages of the book, we put extra things in there so it would include physical activity — so whether they’re hopping like a frog to the next story walk or flying like a bird. So they’re having a blast.”

The project was made possible by the Otsego Community Foundation and was installed by students from the Allegan Tech Center.