Otsego-area man charged with 30 sex abuse, child porn crimes

OTSEGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An Otsego-area man faces 30 felony charges related to the production and possession of child pornography.

Steven Lee Foupht was charged Monday with multiple counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, aggravated child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says Froupht, of Otsego Township, was arrested Nov. 10. Deputies had received a tip that he had child porn on his phone.

They got search warrants and found what they called a “large amount” of child porn, some of which they say Froupht downloaded and some of which they say he created with two separate victims.