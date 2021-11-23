Otsego-area man charged with 30 sex abuse, child porn crimes

A booking photo of Steven Froupht from the Allegan County Jail.

OTSEGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An Otsego-area man faces 30 felony charges related to the production and possession of child pornography.

Steven Lee Foupht was charged Monday with multiple counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, aggravated child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says Froupht, of Otsego Township, was arrested Nov. 10. Deputies had received a tip that he had child porn on his phone.

They got search warrants and found what they called a “large amount” of child porn, some of which they say Froupht downloaded and some of which they say he created with two separate victims.

